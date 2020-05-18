Contract Awarded for Pender – Logan Creek Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $7.1 million construction contract Wednesday to Michels Corporation of Brownsville, Wisconsin, to repair the Pender – Logan Creek Right Bank levee system in Pender, Nebraska.

This is the 17th contract the Omaha District has awarded to repair the tributary systems damaged during the March 2019 flood.

This contract will fully repair this damaged levee system.

This contract is another significant milestone in the overall recovery from last year’s historical flooding, and the team will now focus on getting these repairs in place as quickly as possible to restore the damaged levee system,” said Trish Lambert, Deputy Chief for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019.

Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

 

