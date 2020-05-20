Seattle to Host 2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter

Image source: City of Oceanside Harbor

The Western Dredging Association has announced that the Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference will take place at the Motif Hotel in Downtown Seattle from Wednesday, October 28th to Friday, October 30th 2020.

The Board of the Pacific Chapter is currently inviting submission of abstracts for a technical presentation at their Fall 2020 conference in Seattle, WA.

Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics are welcome and presentations specifically relevant to West Coast issues or projects are encouraged, reported WEDA.

According to the organizers, abstracts are due no later than Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Tentative Agenda:

  • Wednesday sessions will include the Corps/Industry Meeting from 1-3 PM,
    Ports Meeting 1 3 PM, 2019/20 Federal Dredging Program presentation from 3 5 PM, Hosted Ice Breaker Poster Social 6-9 PM.
  • Thursday agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. A tour unique to the culture and industry of Seattle will follow the luncheon.
  • Friday will continue with technical presentations throughout the day and conclude with chapter business in the early evening. Please note this conference has an additional half day of presentations for attendees to have the chance to share talks.

The Pacific Chapter represents the West Coast of the United States including Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska, Guam, American Samoa, and Western Canada.

 

