Magheraroarty Pier dredging starts

A shore based dredging operation at Magheraroarty Pier is getting underway this week, Donegal County Council reports.
It’s to coincide with low tides which accommodate such operations, said the council.
The dredged material will be re-utilized for beach nourishment at a nearby facility.
Donegal County Council added that this is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbor for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch for the safety of those at sea.
According to their official announcement, all necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process. The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.
