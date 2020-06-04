Copenhagen to Host WODCON XXIII Dredging Conference
- Business & Finance
Following the successful WODCON XXII conference, organized by the Chinese chapter of the Eastern Dredging Association (EADA) in Shanghai this April, the host of the next WODCON, CEDA, announced the details for the next congress in the series.
WODCON XXIII will take place from 16th-20th May 2022, at the Tivoli Congress Centre, Copenhagen, Denmark, and the theme will be ‘Dredging is changing’.
Not only is dredging, as an activity, always primarily targeted to modify the environment, it is also changing in terms of the positive impacts it can have on the natural and socio-economic environment.
Johan Pennekamp, Chair of the WODCON XXIII Organizing Committee, explained the thinking behind the theme by saying, “Apart from stating that our way of dredging is changing – just think: advances in dredging technology, novel solutions for adaptation to climate change, nature-based approaches, circular design, benefits/value for all stakeholders, corporate social responsibility, sustainable approach – these three words actually have a more philosophical depth too.”
He added, “Dredging always means changing the environment whether it is capital dredging or even maintenance. Dredging always aims to create a new or improved situation and this aspect is quite often not recognized or appreciated!”
The words of the Organizing Committee Chair were supported and illustrated by a spectacular video which can now be downloaded from the official website of WODCON XXIII.
CEDA also announced the first committed sponsor to the congress, Rohde Nielsen, inviting members of the worldwide dredging community to demonstrate their support to the single most important event where the worldwide dredging community meets.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 will take place ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Moscow Hosts Third International Dredging Forum
The Third Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress will be held on February 26-27, 202...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
All Set for CEDA Dredging Days
CEDA Dredging Days 2019, the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), will be...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Wilmington to Host WEDA 2019 Eastern Chapter Conference
The Board of the Eastern Chapter has announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association...Posted: 7 months ago