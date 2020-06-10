Dragados UK to withdraw from Aberdeen’s South Harbour project

Aberdeen Harbour Board, after lengthy talks with Dragados UK, announced yesterday that they have reached mutual agreement to cancel contract for the construction of Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

According to the joint statement, the mutual agreement has been reached for Dragados UK to withdraw as the principal contractor to complete the construction of the South Harbour.

Dragados UK’s role on site will cease with effect from 15th June 2020, when Aberdeen Harbour Board will take full responsibility for the site, the Board announced.

They also added that the procurement process for the services required to complete the remaining packages that comprise 30% of the construction project has already commenced.

Michelle Handforth, Chief Executive, explained “This year’s summer season was of critical importance to the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project, as we endeavoured to complete a series of major construction milestones and continued to address the rock removal challenges first identified in October last year. ”

“The interruption to the schedule as a result of the COVID-19 emergency has had the effect of greatly compounding those existing challenges. It is too early at this stage to confirm what impact this will have on the construction timeline, especially given current COVID-19 restrictions, but the intention for a phased opening, when safe to do so, remains unaffected,” Handforth added.

A spokesperson for Dragados UK commented “Dragados UK is proud of the progress achieved with this project but the COVID 19 emergency and other factors have meant that our involvement in the project has ended earlier than originally anticipated. We wish the project every success as it progresses towards completion.”

In line with Scottish Government Guidance, activities on site are currently restricted to essential site protection works, safety and security measures.