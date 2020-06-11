Hoarafushi airport project moves ahead

The HA. Hoarafushi airport development project is moving forward, with 83% project progress completed so far, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) informs.

Around 842,200 cubic meters of dredging and reclamation project work was successfully completed recently. Approximately 1,120 meters of revetment work was also completed in March 2020.

Overall, MTCC’s scope of the airport project will be completed by end Sept 2020, the company said.

The scheme involves construction of a 1200m runway, 8,635m² of apron and taxiway, service roads at air and land side in front of terminal, 9,473m² of parking area, 1,718m² of fire access road and a 720m of airport security and beach fence area.



