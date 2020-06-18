IADC Safety Award cancelled for 2020
- Safety
For several years, IADC has granted its Safety Award annually to innovations made to improve safety in the dredging industry.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the IADC Board has to decide to cancel the 2020 competition and award ceremony.
“The IADC Safety Award is a well-known initiative in the dredging industry and every year, we can look forward to receiving many nominations for innovative solutions submitted by dredging contractors, subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services,” commented René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC.
“However, this year is different from other years as we are all fighting a global pandemic. We experienced that priorities are changing and the focus is on other matters. Therefore, the IADC Board has decided not to go forward with the Award this year,” added René Kolman.
IADC concluded that they hope to receive many nominations for the Safety Award next year and look forward to announcing the winners at the 2021 Annual General Meeting in Krakow, Poland!
