Buncrana Harbor dredging underway

A dredging campaign at Buncrana Harbor in County Donegal, Ireland, started earlier this week and is set to be wrapped up by Friday, 26th June 2020, Donegal County Council reports.

According to their official release, MV Otterbank will carry out plough dredging daily from 7am to 8pm.

“Access to the pier and movements within the harbor will be restricted during these works and all other harbor users and boat operators are asked to exercise caution while maneuvering within the harbor,” the statement reads.

This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbor for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch by the RNLI Lifeboat for the safety of those at sea.

“All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process. The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.”