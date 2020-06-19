Geo Ranger completes sea trials

The hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials on the river Ems earlier this week, reports Royal Niestern Sander.

Image source: niesternsander.com

In presence of the client Geo Plus, surveyors of Bureau Veritas and various commissioning engineers of Kongsberg and Alewijnse, the capabilities of the vessel were tested thoroughly.

In April 2019, Royal Niestern Sander and Geo Plus BV signed the contract for the construction of the hydrographic research vessel “Geo Ranger”, yard number 864.

After the start of construction in September 2019, the ship was transported early February from the construction hall to the quay side to prepare for the launch in March 2020.

“The ship was designed together with Conoship International BV and will be rented out by our client to parties that perform research, such as dredging companies and companies that build and maintain offshore wind farms,” said Royal Niestern Sander.

