WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 Canceled
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced new details about their annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20.
Over the last few months, WEDA has been working hard to find a viable solution to postpone the 2020 Dredging Summit & Expo to the fall.
“At present, we feel that with the uncertainty as to whether a fall event will be allowed to occur, we have decided to forgo the 2020 Expo entirely,” announced WEDA.
WEDA also added that since they have already contracted for the 2021 Dredging Summit & Expo with the JW Marriott in Tampa, Fl, the Houston Expo at the Marriott Marquis has been rescheduled for July 2022.
Here are the confirmed details for the next two Dredging Summit & Expos.
- WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo 2021
Where: JW Marriott in Tampa, FL (Downtown on Water Street)
When: June 14-17, 2021 (Monday set up / Ice Breaker, Thursday tear down / closing session)
- WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo 2022
Where: Marriott Marquis Houston, TX
When: July 25 – 28, 2022 (Monday set up / Ice Breaker, Thursday tear down / closing session)
Without a proper awards ceremony and recognition, WEDA also decided to postpone all 2020 Awards until the next Dredging Summit & Expo in Tampa June 2021. These awards include:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Dredger of the Year
- Environmental Excellence Awards
- Safety Excellence Awards
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Mobile Bar Channel dredging about to begin
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced today that beginning the week of July 5,...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Elmer Beach scheme wrapped up
Construction works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer have been success...Posted: 5 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
MPW to build new dredger for Mike Hooks
Mobile Pulley Works (MPW) recently won the Capital Improvements Contract from Mike Hooks, LLC for th...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Revitalizing Whanganui’s port
Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said that a $26.75 million funding announcement from the Provincial ...Posted: 7 hours ago