DSC Dredge, Teledyne, Trimble introduce DSC Vision

DSC Dredge, LLC, has joined forces with Teledyne Marine and Trimble to create DSC VISION – a highly innovative, easy to operate 3D guidance and visualization system that allows operators to stop dredging in the dark.



This combination of DSC Dredge and Teledyne software, Trimble GNSS positioning, and Teledyne Marine sonar technology delivers a single, powerful package that allows operators to dredge with a new level of accuracy, confidence, and efficiency, resulting in significantly reduced project cost and risk.



Prior to DSC VISION, operators relied on dredging experience, machine feel, and subjective instrumentation for ensuring real-time productivity and post dredging surveys for precise bathymetry or stockpile measurements and accurate mine planning.



The DSC VISION system integrates geographical dredge cutter head position and heading, multi-beam sonar imaging and mapping, dredge navigation and instrumentation, remote connectivity and monitoring, and a user graphical display and software interface that correctly depicts the current dredge location, depth of the cutter head, and topography of the bottom.

The inclusion of Teledyne’s acoustic sonar, provides critical real-time visual updates, leaving little to chance, as the operator can see the entire work area below the dredge, allowing them to react accordingly.

This eliminates various concerns such as over dredging, under dredging, and operator safety, which leads to higher production rates, lower energy consumption and reduced downtime, said DSC.



All collected DSC VISION data is stored into a comprehensive map of the dredging area or mine site for computation, historical documentation, and future planning. The software also allows for remote access to the operator’s screen, which enables on the fly training, system troubleshooting and support, and status updates from anywhere in the world.

According to DSC, this feature reduces downtime and further increasing project efficiencies.

DSC VISION can be installed on DSC’s full line of cutter head dredges right off the assembly line, or can also be retrofitted to existing DSC dredges or any other manufacturers’ dredge in the field, all supported by a top-tier, easily accessible, OEM team via a single support hotline.