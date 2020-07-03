White Rock Lake dredging meeting set for July 16

The next public meeting regarding the White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study will be hosted virtually on July 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. informs Dallas City Council District 9.

At the meeting, City staff and the consultant will provide a brief recap of previous meetings, provide the findings of the White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study, discuss dredging scenarios and associated costs, discuss the sediment sampling analysis results, and accept public input and address questions.

After the public meeting, community input will be summarized and incorporated into the final White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study report.

Feasibility studies are conducted primarily to determine:

▪ Key goals of the project;

▪ Alternative solutions and associated costs;

▪ Potential project roadblocks (risk factors);

▪ Project requirements and expected timeline.

Dallas Park & Recreation Department is partnering with Dallas Water Utilities on high-level feasibility study including:

• Approaches for dredging;

• Regulatory requirements for dredging;

• Costs associated with design and dredging activities;

• Potential funding sources for dredging projects.