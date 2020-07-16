Big Saint Petersburg dredging underway

FSUE Rosmorport said in its latest announcement that their North-Western Basin Branch is conducting planned dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Big Saint Petersburg.

The works are being carried out on the Saint Petersburg marine channel, the roadstead of the Lesnoy fairway, the Passenger boot basin and on the approach channel toward the seaport of Passenger Port Saint Petersburg in order to maintain navigation depths at the level of -10.6 meters, -11.5 meters, -7.6 meters and -10.6 meters respectively.

At present, the total volume of extracted bottom soil has amounted to 15,300 cubic meters. Totally, it is planned to extract bottom soil in the amount of 42,500 cubic meters.

The North-Western Basin Branch’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Kronshlot, which can process mud, sand and sand clay at the depth of up to 20 meters, is carrying out the dredging operations.

Upon completion of the dredging operations in the seaport of Big Port Saint Petersburg, the Kronshlot will leave for the seaport of Ust Luga to carry out works in September-December 2020.