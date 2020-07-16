Registration for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is live!

Registration for the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference – Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry – is now live! From now on it is possible to register yourself for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2020 (OEEC) taking place on 27 & 28 October in Amsterdam.

OEEC is where the energy transition takes place. It is Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry and your opportunity to network with highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets.

The exhibition will be open from 09.30 AM – 18.00 PM on both days. During these 2 days we have an extensive Conference Program which informs about projects, new products, companies, market opportunities and trends. Want to find out which topics will be discussed?

Check out the full program here. Sessions can be attended live or virtual Offshore Energy members will get free access to one Conference Session.

Interested in becoming a member? Find out all member options here.

While registering for the event you can immediately register for our Matchmaking programme. This programme makes it possible to get to know each other and to share knowledge about various topics related to Offshore Energy, without having to meet on a physical location. This is a year round Offshore Energy feature.

Together with our partners and suppliers we are implementing the needed measurements like wider aisles, sanitation stations and visitor regulation. This page will keep you informed.

In addition to this, Navingo will also introduce virtual connections at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference to integrate face-to-face and virtual connections in one event, you can read here more about this.

Want to know more practical information about the event? Find out here.