Registration for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is live!
- Business development
Registration for the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference – Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry – is now live! From now on it is possible to register yourself for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2020 (OEEC) taking place on 27 & 28 October in Amsterdam.
OEEC is where the energy transition takes place. It is Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry and your opportunity to network with highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets.
Memberships
The exhibition will be open from 09.30 AM – 18.00 PM on both days. During these 2 days we have an extensive Conference Program which informs about projects, new products, companies, market opportunities and trends. Want to find out which topics will be discussed?
Check out the full program here. Sessions can be attended live or virtual Offshore Energy members will get free access to one Conference Session.
Interested in becoming a member? Find out all member options here.
Matchmaking
While registering for the event you can immediately register for our Matchmaking programme. This programme makes it possible to get to know each other and to share knowledge about various topics related to Offshore Energy, without having to meet on a physical location. This is a year round Offshore Energy feature.
Face to face meets virtual
Together with our partners and suppliers we are implementing the needed measurements like wider aisles, sanitation stations and visitor regulation. This page will keep you informed.
In addition to this, Navingo will also introduce virtual connections at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference to integrate face-to-face and virtual connections in one event, you can read here more about this.
Want to know more practical information about the event? Find out here.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 hour ago
New edition of Creating New HORIZONS magazine
Every year Boskalis publishes its Creating New HORIZONS magazine in which the company offers fresh p...Posted: about 1 hour ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Kooiman secures order for new TSHD
Kooiman Marine Group recently received an order from client Detlef Hegemann Aktiengesellschaft for t...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Ryba Marine bags Maumee Bay contract
Ryba Marine and Constriction recently won a $2.1 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engine...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
New custom bucket for backhoe dredge Woomera
Two Australian companies – Hall Contracting and Atlas Heavy Engineering – have recently banded toget...Posted: 2 hours ago