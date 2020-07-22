Seattle to host 2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter

The Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference is set to take place at the Motif Hotel in Downtown Seattle from Wednesday, October 28th to Friday, October 30th 2020, according to the Western Dredging Association.

Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics specifically relevant to West Coast issues or projects will be presented during the show.

Tentative Agenda:

Wednesday sessions will include the Corps/Industry Meeting from 1-3 PM, Ports Meeting 1 3 PM, 2019/20 Federal Dredging Program presentation from 3 5 PM, Hosted Ice Breaker Poster Social 6-9 PM.

Thursday agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. A tour unique to the culture and industry of Seattle will follow the luncheon.

Friday will continue with technical presentations throughout the day and conclude with chapter business in the early evening. Please note this conference has an additional half day of presentations for attendees to have the chance to share talks.

The Pacific Chapter represents the West Coast of the United States including Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska, Guam, American Samoa, and Western Canada.