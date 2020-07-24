Morgan & Eklund completes Miami Beach survey

Morgan & Eklund, Inc (M&E), a Florida-based land and hydrographic survey firm, has released details of critical pre-and post-construction surveys for Eastman Aggregate Enterprises LLC, a contractor working with the USACE, together with the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County, of the completed Miami Beach Hotspots Beach Renourishment Project.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Miami, the project resulted in over 250,000 cy of FDEP approved sand being introduced to the local beaches and graded to template design.
The survey work involved verifying horizontal and vertical control monuments and setting additional control points as required for RTK base stations.
Additionally, field crews used construction staking for fill placement and pre-and post-fill cross sections to determine fill volumes.
M&E’s team performed profiles for four beach segments, totaling 6,900 linear feet of coastline.
Grade stakes were set for fill placement within the design template and elevation data was collected along cross-sections spaced at 100’ intervals before fill and immediately after fill to compute precise pay volumes.
Photo: Morgan & Eklund
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
Milestone for Terneuzen lock project
The excavation of the construction pits of the new locks in Terneuzen is proceeding well, reports MP...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Lincolnshire beaches get new sand
The Environment Agency’s annual flood defence work to protect thousands of coastal properties from f...Posted: 7 hours ago
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Portage Canal dredging set for fall 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will start construction later this summer or early fal...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
Shute Harbor restoration update
Whitsunday Regional Council has just released the latest update on the Shute Harbor Restoration Proj...Posted: 9 hours ago