Morgan & Eklund completes Miami Beach survey

Morgan & Eklund, Inc (M&E), a Florida-based land and hydrographic survey firm, has released details of critical pre-and post-construction surveys for Eastman Aggregate Enterprises LLC, a contractor working with the USACE, together with the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County, of the completed Miami Beach Hotspots Beach Renourishment Project.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Miami, the project resulted in over 250,000 cy of FDEP approved sand being introduced to the local beaches and graded to template design.

The survey work involved verifying horizontal and vertical control monuments and setting additional control points as required for RTK base stations.

Additionally, field crews used construction staking for fill placement and pre-and post-fill cross sections to determine fill volumes.

M&E’s team performed profiles for four beach segments, totaling 6,900 linear feet of coastline.

Grade stakes were set for fill placement within the design template and elevation data was collected along cross-sections spaced at 100’ intervals before fill and immediately after fill to compute precise pay volumes.