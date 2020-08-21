WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 Canceled
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced new details about their annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20.
Over the last few months, WEDA has been working hard to find a viable solution to postpone the 2020 Dredging Summit & Expo to the fall.
“At present, we feel that with the uncertainty as to whether a fall event will be allowed to occur, we have decided to forgo the 2020 Expo entirely,” announced WEDA.
WEDA also added that since they have already contracted for the 2021 Dredging Summit & Expo with the JW Marriott in Tampa, Fl, the Houston Expo at the Marriott Marquis has been rescheduled for July 2022.
Here are the confirmed details for the next two Dredging Summit & Expos.
- WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo 2021
Where: JW Marriott in Tampa, FL (Downtown on Water Street)
When: June 14-17, 2021 (Monday set up / Ice Breaker, Thursday tear down / closing session)
- WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo 2022
Where: Marriott Marquis Houston, TX
When: July 25 – 28, 2022 (Monday set up / Ice Breaker, Thursday tear down / closing session)
Without a proper awards ceremony and recognition, WEDA also decided to postpone all 2020 Awards until the next Dredging Summit & Expo in Tampa June 2021. These awards include:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Dredger of the Year
- Environmental Excellence Awards
- Safety Excellence Awards
