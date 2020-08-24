WEDA Gulf Coast Chapter meeting postponed
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced their decision to postpone the annual Gulf Coast Chapter meeting until November 2021.
“The Gulf Chapter Board has been diligently tracking the societal and functional impacts of COVID related restrictions to everyone’s personal and professional lives,” WEDA said in the announcement.
“Ongoing restrictions associated with social distancing, PPE availability, work from home mandates, and travel limitations, have forced us to analyze the reality of proceeding with our annual meeting.”
According to the officials, a significant percentage of the survey responses WEDA received showed an eagerness to return to ‘normal’ and an ongoing support by the Industry.
However, after much discussion and analysis, the Gulf Chapter Board decided the most prudent path forward is to delay the annual meeting until November 2021.
In the meantime, WEDA is still exploring the possibility of providing a limited scope virtual event in the fall to keep the Industry abreast of upcoming projects, schedules, and other vital information typically conveyed as part of their annual meeting.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 days ago
The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter rescheduled for March 16-18
The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter meeting has been rescheduled until March 16-18, 2021 in Green Bay, WI ...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
WEDA Eastern Chapter meeting postponed
The Eastern Chapter has been working hard to develop a robust program and great opportunities for th...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Seattle to host 2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter
The Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference is set to take place at the Motif Hotel in Downtown Se...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 Canceled
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced new details about their annual Dredging S...Posted: 4 days ago