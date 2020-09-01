St. George Harbor project step closer to launch

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently signed the St. George Harbor Improvement Chief’s Report.

The signing progresses the proposed project to Congress for authorization.

Located on the northeast shore of St. George Island, the proposed project aims to increase the safe accessibility of marine navigation to the community of St. George, Alaska.

“Currently, the unsafe conditions near the harbor directly impacts the cost of living at St. George,” said Col. David Hibner, acting commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District.

The final feasibility study recommends the dredging of a 450-foot wide by 550-foot long mooring basin to -20 feet.

The basin will be protected by a 1,731-foot long north breakwater and a 250-foot long spur breakwater at its west edge.

The basin connects to the Bering Sea with a 250-foot wide navigation channel dredged to -25 feet.

Dredging the channel and basin requires the removal of about 353,000 cubic yards of material.