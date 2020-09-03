Woomera completes CVIP project in Gladstone

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) farewelled dredge Woomera this week following the successful completion of the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project (CVIP).

This backhoe dredge played a significant role in the successful delivery of this vital safety project for Gladstone.

The CVIP was the result of detailed planning and significant investigations to explore options to improve vessel interaction safety.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said that CVIP will ensure the safety of all in the Clinton Channel.

“Safety is paramount at GPC, and this project has widened the channel by approx. 100 metres to allow vessels safely pass each other.”

And, Cameron Hall CEO of Queensland-based Hall Contracting showed his appreciation for personnel engaged in undertaking this important safety project.

“The project team – and the Woomera – have delivered this scheme safely, on time and in accordance with stringent environmental requirements, and we are proud of our achievements.”

The price tag for the CVIP project was $80 million.