Damen DOP150 delivered in record time

Only one week after receiving the order, Damen Dredging successfully delivered a DOP submersible dredge pump, type DOP150 from stock.
According to Damen, the client Dredging Africa will use the equipment to boost their dredging operations in the region.
More specifically, this pump will work at a valuable silt recovery project at a mine in South Africa.
Dredging Africa recovers the silt by dredging from the mine’s dams into purpose made thickening dams.
The new DOP150 will serve as standby pump to an existing DOP150 pump already on site.
Mounted to a long reach excavator, the pumps will recover thickened slurry from Dredging Africa’s thickening dams to the surge tank of a filter press installation.
From here the valuable dry filter cake returns back to the mine for further use.
Photo: Damen Dredging
