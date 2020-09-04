Reclaiming land for Mexico’s new oil refinery (VIDEO)

Van Oord recently released a video about the land reclamation project for Mexico’s new oil refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco.
In just ten months time, Van Oord successfully completed this mega project, creating 600 hectares of new land.
This was possible thanks to the company’s cutter suction dredger Athena and trailing suction hopper dredger Lelystad.
By combining the strengths of CSD Athena and TSHD Lelystad, Van Oord dredged a total of 12 million cubic metres of sand for this land reclamation project.
The project also included 400 hectares of dynamic compaction and 6 million cubic meters of dry earth movement.
Photo: Van Oord
