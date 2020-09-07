IADC’s Dredging Seminars postponed

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has been following the Government’s advisory measures with regard to limiting the spread of the virus.
To comply with these regulations, IADC has decided to postpone its 2020 Seminars on Dredging and Reclamation.
In 2020, IADC had planned 1 seminar in Delft (September) and 1 seminar in Singapore (October).
The 60th Dredging Seminar, scheduled for September will now take place from 11-15 January 2021 at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in Delft, The Netherlands.
The seminar, planned for October 2020 in Singapore will now take place from 22-26 March 2021.
However, the date for IADC-CEDA Course on Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure, set for 1-2 December 2020, stays the same.
Photo: IADC
