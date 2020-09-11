2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter postponed

For the health and safety of all attendees, WEDA’s Pacific Chapter Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Meeting.

The Western Dredging Association announced that the due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is now postponed until October 27-29, 2021.

However, the venue stays the same, at the MOTIF Hotel in Seattle, WA.

The show will feature presentations on all aspects of dredging related topics specifically relevant to the West Coast.

Tentative Agenda: