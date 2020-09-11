Van der Leun equipment for new Water Injection Dredger

Van der Leun North America, Inc. recently won a contract to supply equipment for new Water Injection Dredger (WID).

The contract, awarded by the IHC North America, includes construction and commissioning of the electrical switchboards for this new WID.

The switchboards will be built in the Netherlands and shipped to America.

The water injection dredger, currently built at St Johns Shipbuilding in Palatka (FL), has an impressive flow of 20,000 GPM (4,542m3/h), a dredging depth of 55ft (16.7m), a width jet beam of 27ft (8.2m) and a total installed power of 770 HP (566kW).

After construction, the WID will be transported to Wilmington, the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NCSPA)’s largest port.

There, the dredger will perform maintenance in the main seaports of Wilmington and Morehead City in order to safeguard the depth of the ports.

The delivery of the vessel is set for the beginning of 2021.