Field studies continue for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in October 2020 as part of ongoing environmental and technical work for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.
According to the Port, the purpose of these studies is to determine the physical conditions (e.g., temperature and salinity) influencing biofilm presence and distribution in the area.
The study area is located in the upper and mid intertidal zones north of the causeway.
The Terminal 2 Project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.
The main components of the proposed project are:
- A new three-berth marine container terminal;
- A widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate additional road and rail infrastructure;
- An expanded tug basin to accommodate a second tug operations contractor.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 15 days ago
Virtual presentation on Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will next week hold a virtual community presentation about their...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Environmental Report Released for Roberts Bank Terminal 2
The independent review panel has released its report on the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project. The pro...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
FRPD 309 returning to Centerm
This month, work in the water and on the Centerm Expansion Project continues, according to the Port ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 25 days ago
Centerm expansion project ongoing
The Port of Vancouver, BC, Canada, has just released the latest update on their Centerm Expansion Pr...Posted: 25 days ago