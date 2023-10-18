Works well underway on the Central Rhyl coastal scheme

October 18, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







D Morgan and Balfour Beatty are making good progress working on the Central Rhyl Coastal Defense Scheme.

Photo courtesy of D Morgan

According to the contractors, the work on the project well underway with over 20,000 tones of rock placed and 1,000m3 of structural concrete poured so far.

The purpose of the scheme is to improve 2km of coastal flood defenses in Central Rhyl to protect homes, businesses and the tourist economy from flooding events and coastal erosion well into the future.

The eastern section consists of 1 to 3 tone rock scour protection to the foundations of the existing defenses. The rock is mostly buried beneath the existing beach level and there will be new walkways constructed through the rocks to maintain beach access.

The western section consists of a new stepped revetment, raised and widened promenade and new seawall with improved access via steps and a ramp to the beach.

Construction of the scheme is expected to take approximately two and a half years.