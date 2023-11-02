Cleveland to host WEDA’s 2024 Midwest Chapter Meeting

November 2, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The Board of WEDA’s Midwest Chapter has just announce that the 2024 conference will be held at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Cleveland, OH from Tuesday, March 12th to Thursday, March 14th, 2023.

Dredging in Grand Haven Harbor/Photo courtesy of USACE

As in previous years, the Midwest Chapter meeting will offer individuals and firms an opportunity to make presentations in the following areas: sediment investigation, environmental dredging, navigational dredging, coast/shoreline protection and restoration, surveying, etc.

However, special topic requests for the 2024 meeting in Cleveland include: Workforce Development, Beneficial Use of Dredge Material and Engineering with Nature.

The general schedule:

Tuesday, March 12 :

Dredging Short Course from (1 PM to 5 PM)

Ice Breaker Reception at hotel from (6 to 8 PM)

: Dredging Short Course from (1 PM to 5 PM) Ice Breaker Reception at hotel from (6 to 8 PM) Wednesday, March 13 :

Women of WEDA Event – TBD

Meeting and Presentations (8 PM – 12 PM)

Site Visit / Field Trip (1 PM – 5 PM).

: Women of WEDA Event – TBD Meeting and Presentations (8 PM – 12 PM) Site Visit / Field Trip (1 PM – 5 PM). Thursday, March 14:

Presentations in the morning, followed by the Midwest Membership meeting. The conference ends around noon.

More Info