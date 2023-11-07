Van Oord to deliver complex dredging project in Africa

November 7, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cainergy International Limited has secured a major dredging services contract from AMNI International Petroleum.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

Under the terms of this contract, Cainergy assumes the role of the lead contractor, partnering with renowned technical contractor, Van Oord.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this contract by AMNI, and we are confident that our collaboration with Van Oord will yield outstanding results,” stated Abiodun Oseni, Commercial Manager at Cainergy International. “This opportunity highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation within the oil and gas space. Our team is excited to take on this challenge and showcase our capabilities.”

The strategic collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of both organizations to execute a complex dredging project.

The project’s scope is set to span a duration of six months, with completion anticipated to the utmost satisfaction of all stakeholders.