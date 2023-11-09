Delta Queen II dredging in French Guiana (VIDEO)

November 9, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Baggerbedrijf De Boer – Dutch Dredging recently released a video of the Water and/or Air Injection Dredger (WID) ‘Delta Queen II’ working in French Guiana.

The beautiful drone video was made by colleague Nander Kleen during the “Maintenance dredging and towing services in Cayenne and Kourou”.

Dégrad des Cannes in Cayenne and port Pariacabo in Kourou are the main two seaports for the French overseas department in French Guyana. The company has been responsible for maintaining the port since 2008.

Since 2016, Dutch Dredging is in a new 12 year concession of the port that contains: