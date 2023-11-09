Delta Queen II dredging in French Guiana (VIDEO)
Baggerbedrijf De Boer – Dutch Dredging recently released a video of the Water and/or Air Injection Dredger (WID) ‘Delta Queen II’ working in French Guiana.
The beautiful drone video was made by colleague Nander Kleen during the “Maintenance dredging and towing services in Cayenne and Kourou”.
Dégrad des Cannes in Cayenne and port Pariacabo in Kourou are the main two seaports for the French overseas department in French Guyana. The company has been responsible for maintaining the port since 2008.
Since 2016, Dutch Dredging is in a new 12 year concession of the port that contains:
- Maintenance dredging in the entrance to the port of Dégrad des Cannes and port of Pariacabo,
- Provision of Towing services in the two ports,
- Survey services for entrance channels and port area,
- Transport of goods for the National Space Agency to Islands in front of the Kourou coast (with the landing craft Morlander).