Registration open for WEDA’s 2024 Midwest Chapter Meeting

November 15, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Board of the Midwest Chapter has just announced that registration and early sponsorship opportunities are available for WEDA’s 2024 Midwest Chapter Meeting in Cleveland, OH.

The meeting will be held at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Cleveland from Tuesday, March 12th to Thursday, March 14th, 2023.

The meeting will provide a forum for exchanging information of interest to the dredging industry and its associates. Representatives from all areas of the industry, including regulatory, resource agencies, contracting, and manufacturing, will attend to discuss dredging economics, benefits, technologies, and current issues.

Presentation Topics:

Special Topic Requests for 2024 Meeting in Cleveland:

– Workforce Development

– Beneficial Use of Dredge Material

– Engineering with Nature

– Sediment Investigation

– Environmental and Navigational Dredging

– Shoreline Protection and Restoration

– Sediment Management and Re-use

– Surveying

The general schedule will be:

Tuesday, March 12 :

Dredging 201 Short Course from (1 PM to 5 PM)

Ice Breaker Reception at the hotel from (6 to 8 PM)

Women of WEDA Event – TBD

Meeting and Presentations (8 PM – 12 PM)

Site Visit / Field Trip (1 PM – 5 PM).

Presentations in the morning, followed by the Midwest Membership meeting. The conference ends around noon.

For more info about the event and how to get involved please visit the event website.