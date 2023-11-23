Preparations in full swing for San Clemente beach nourishment

November 23, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







The Los Angeles District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, began preparations for a 50-foot-wide beach nourishment project along a stretch of shoreline in San Clemente on November 21.

USACE photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV

Their contractor, Manson Construction Company, placed a submerged pipeline for this project that runs parallel to the pier, from the ocean to the shore, where a dredge vessel will connect and pump sand onto the beach.

The Authorized Project calls for coastal storm damage reduction, which includes construction of a 50-foot-wide beach fill along a 3,412-foot-long stretch of shoreline, using 251,000 cubic yards of compatible sediment.

Sand placement operations are expected to begin December 15.

The project is designed to reduce the potential for storm damage to facilities located along the coast of San Clemente, including recreational beach facilities and the rail corridor, and help restore and maintain recreational use along the San Clemente coastal area.