CEDA Dredging Days 2024

November 28, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of CEDA and is the main event on the dredging industry calendar in the CEDA (EMEA) region.

Photo courtesy of CEDA

It is widely considered to be the primary forum for leading researchers and industry experts, to share ideas, discuss challenges and consider potential solutions.

The dredging community has proven its ability to adapt to a changing world. Rather than simply following new rules and regulations, the industry is leading, innovative and open to co-operation.

To reflect the dredging community spirit even more, CEDA has decided to revamp their Dredging Days programme for the 2024 edition where they will engage with the theme “Dredging in a changing world, leading science and business in the dredging industry”.

The revamped edition will take place from 27-29 May 2024 at the Postillion Hotel & Convention Centre WTC Rotterdam, the Netherlands; a modern, central and invigorating location.

For more information on the conference and how to submit an abstract please visit www.cedaconferences.org/dredgingdays2024