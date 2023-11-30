Swansea Channel dredging work reaching final stretch

November 30, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Transport for NSW Maritime is funding dredging of Swansea Channel to improve navigation and provide access to Lake Macquarie.

The current dredging campaign in the Swansea Channel involves three areas: the Dog Leg; the Swan Bay Entrance; and the Drop Over.

According to the Transport for NSW, dredging at the Dog-Leg section is complete, with a post-dredge hydrographic survey scheduled for next week to ensure the desired depth and width has been achieved.

“The work on the Dog Leg involved the vast majority of sand movement and improves movement through the channel,” said TfNSW in the update. “However, we understand that some vessels with larger drafts may still be impacted until the other two sections are also complete.”

Upon completion of hydrographic survey at the Dog Leg section, the dredge will move to the Swan Bay Entrance and the Drop Over to remove the remainder of sand, which is about 3,000 cubic metres.

The campaign of all three areas is expected to be completed by mid-December, weather permitting.