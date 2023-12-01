Abstract submission open for WEDA’s Dredging Summit & Expo ’24

December 1, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced the first call for abstracts for the annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’24.

Photo courtesy of WEDA

The conference will take place at the new JW Marriott in downtown Tampa, Florida, from June 24-27, 2024. The theme of the 2024 conference is “Building a Resilient Future”.

WEDA’s technical sessions and panels at the Dredging Summit and Expo are the premier venue to discuss the science and practice of dredging, navigation, and marine engineering.

The presentations featured at this conference are technical papers to be shared to advance the science and profession of dredging, navigation, and marine engineering.

The deadline to submit abstracts for papers and extended abstracts is January 31, 2024.

For more info about the conference and how to get involved please visit the event website.