IHC General Dredging Course

December 5, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC is gearing up for their next two-week General Dredging Course that will take place next fall in the Netherlands.

Photo courtesy of IHC

The program is held at the IHC Training Institute in Kinderdijk from September 16 until 27th, 2024.

According to IHC, the course is beneficial for anyone ready to expand or refresh their dredging knowledge – both technical and non-technical management professionals in dredging-related industries.

The course curriculum consists out of more than in-depth theory training, it also includes several practicums and excursions such as:

CSD, TSHD and Backhoe simulator experiences

a visit to the dredge desk of Port of Rotterdam

a sail around Maasvlakte 2

a dredge pump (dis)assembly practicum.

