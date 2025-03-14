Back to overview
Port-La Nouvelle undergoing major transformation

Dredging
March 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Port-La Nouvelle, in the south of France and the country’s third-largest Mediterranean port, is undergoing a major transformation – enhancing capacity, accommodating larger vessels, and evolving into a regional offshore energy hub.

Photo courtesy of DEME

Port construction and development is one of DEME’s key areas of expertise, and this project perfectly demonstrates how the company leverages synergies across the group, combining their dredging, infra, and concessions expertise to realize this major port development.

With a 40-year concession and a strong focus on offshore wind and green hydrogen, the Port of Port-La Nouvelle is set to become a leading green port, driving sustainable port development, said DEME.

As part of this transformation, the port will expand from 60 to 210 hectares, while the water depth will increase from 8.60m to 16m, allowing it to accommodate larger vessels.

