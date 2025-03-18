Work underway to restore Gold Coast beaches

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
March 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Gold Coast recently kicked off beach restoration program following Tropical Cyclone Alfred, which devastated local coastline in early March.

Photo courtesy of the City of Gold Coast

Cyclone Alfred hit the Gold Coast hard, causing severe erosion and damaging the beaches. Around 4 million cubic meters of sand was lost during the storm, which is around 320,000 semi-trailer loads.

According to the City, the crews are using sand from stockpiles, offshore dredging, and sand bypassing to restore high-risk areas.

These works will take some time with approximately 11 kilometers of beaches north of Surfers Paradise impacted by major damage and around 20 kilometers of coastline with moderate damage.

As well as clearing debris and scarping, the crews are also working to repair beach structures such as boardwalks and stairway at access points which have been damaged.

