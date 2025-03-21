Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Sebastian Inlet: Truck hauling of sand complete, dredging kicks off

Beach Nourishment
March 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

ATL Diversified has completed the truck hauling portion of Sebastian Inlet District’s beach placement project, with dredging work to follow. 

photo courtesy of Sebastian Inlet District

According to the District, ATL placed approximately 92,000 cubic yards of material on part of a 2.5-mile stretch of beach south of Sebastian Inlet. 

The company will now begin dredging approximately 215,000 cubic yards of beach-compatible sand from a designated sand trap and adjacent navigation channel located within Sebastian Inlet.

Sand is set to be placed on the downdrift beaches between the state park’s day use beach on the south side of the inlet and McLarty Treasure Museum. 

The project is necessary for the Sebastian Inlet District to meet its requirement to  bypass sand that migrates into the inlet system to downdrift beaches per the Florida Beach & Shore Preservation Act, the District said.

