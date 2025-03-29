Annual dredging begins at Cobourg Harbor

Back to overview
Dredging
March 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Cobourg said that annual dredging operations of the Cobourg Harbor will be taking place during April and May.

photo courtesy of Colin Jagoe yt channel

The mechanical dredging involves removing accumulated sand and silt, which contributes to shallow water levels and hinders boat anchoring and navigation.

Maintaining proper depths in the harbor ensures continued accessibility and functionality for boaters and other recreational users, the Town said.

This initiative is part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to maintain the harbor’s function and safety.

Dredging operation will begin at the entry of the harbor to allow for the safe return of the Coast Guard.

Additional dredging will be conducted, as required throughout the summer season to maintain depth.

