EXCLUSIVE: The first ever dredger built in Azerbaijan nears completion

April 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The first ever dredger built in Azerbaijan is nearing completion – the new Damen CSD650 cutter suction dredger is being built by Baku Shipyard LLC.

photo courtesy of Alexander Shamray

Alexander Shamray, Damen Sales Manager, said: “We are very happy to work together with Baku Shipyard. The professional team has taken up the project brilliantly, and the quality of the output is impressive. We are delighted that the dredger is progressing the way it is, especially considering that it is the first that the yard has built.“

All steel work is being carried out by the yard according to the Damen design. The materials package delivered by Damen to the yard include the main components such as the dredge pump and the operating cabin etc.

The CSD 650 is a stationary dredger designed to work at a dredging depth of between -3m and -18m.

The 700kW cutter power and 1,825kW dredge pump power combined with the 63m swing width ensure efficient dredging operations, Damen said.

According to the Dutch giant, the dredger will be performing maintenance duties in the Port of Baku shortly.

