All set for Port of Weipa dredging program

April 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) is about to begin its annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa.

Photo courtesy of NQBP

NQBP Chief Executive Officer Brendan Webb said that the trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) Brisbane is scheduled to begin operations in early May 2025.

Maintenance dredging is essential to the ongoing functionality of our ports,” Mr Webb said. “This program maintains safe, navigable shipping channels for our port users and reflects standard practice for port authorities around the world. This year’s dredging campaign will run for approximately four weeks, from early May through to early June 2025.”

Mr Webb also urged recreational and commercial waterway users to exercise caution during the works. “The Brisbane and its support vessels have limited manoeuvrability, so we strongly encourage all boaties to remain alert and follow  warning signals, including flags and lights.”

The maintenance dredging will be carried out under all required approvals and permits, and in accordance  with strict environmental conditions. In addition, dredging will also be undertaken at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.

