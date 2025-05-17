Dredge Murden busy at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Back to overview
Dredging
May 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, called upon the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District’s Dredge Murden recently for an innovative mission to help clear critical shoaling and maintain safe, efficient navigation for military and commercial vessels.

USACE photo by Mark Rankin

The Murden – a 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper shallow draft dredge – is designed to access hard-to-reach areas.

Two drag arms extend below the boat to capture and return shoaled material to the hopper.

This project is great for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and for all vessels that use the Guantanamo Bay harbors. Our team is proud to contribute to maintaining safe and efficient navigation conditions for these vessels,” said Maj. Matthew Westcott, Deputy District Commander U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District.

Before dredging cycles, Jacksonville District hydrographic survey crew members conducted pre-dredge surveys to evaluate the degree of shoaling during dredging operations.

