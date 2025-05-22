World Dredging Congress WODCON XXIV

Back to overview
Dredging
May 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The 24th World Dredging Congress & Exhibition event (WODCON XXIV) will take place next month in San Diego, California.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The event will be hosted by the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) at the picturesque Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel from June 23-27, 2025. The theme of WODCON XXIV is “Dredging Towards a More Resilient Future”.

WODCON is the only global event dedicated exclusively to dredging and maritime construction. It provides a unique platform for researchers and practitioners from industry, academia, and governments to meet and discuss dredging.

The 2025 agenda will feature:

  • High-level leaders from the U.S. Army / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE);
  • Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of U.S. and international dredging corporations;
  • Dredging policy, planning and funding experts from State and Federal organizations, as well as industry;
  • Site managers and engineers from large, mid-, and small-scale dredging projects;
  • Thought-leaders in environmental, resiliency, and security issues specific to dredging;
  • Seasoned and emerging industry leaders sharing best practices in all aspects of dredging and maritime construction.

