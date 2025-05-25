Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s World Builders raise the bar in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s World Builders raise the bar in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Business development
May 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a team of 2,500 Jan De Nul’s World Builders is working around the clock on industry-leading projects. They are building an artificial island 80 kilometers off the coast, installing more than 1,000 kilometers of submarine cables and completing the iconic residential Palm Island. In this way, they strengthen both Emirates’ position as an energy hub and a unique holiday destination, said Jan De Nul.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Two artificial islands

Al Omairah

Jan De Nul is building the artificial island of Al Omairah for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The island is part of the Lower Zakum Field, a major fossil fuel revenue generator for Abu Dhabi.

In the space of one year, we have completed 60% of the works. We installed the rocks that serve as protection of the island, protected it with concrete breakwater elements and landscaped much of the island using dredged sand,” said Jan De Nul.

Palm Jebel Ali

Off the coast of Dubai, they are completing the second residential island of Palm Jebel Ali on behalf of The Palm Jebel Ali Company.

The palmshaped peninsula has a 6-kilometer trunk and 16 palm branches.

We started the construction works back in 2002, and are now resuming work to put the finishing touches on the remaining palm branches and the crown at the top. In total, we are dredging 13 million cubic meters of sand for this final stretch of the island,” said Jan De Nul.

On the island of Hudayriat, Jan De Nul helped NMDC Group build the world’s first artificial mountains. On the two mountains of 48 and 58 meters high, developer Modon Properties will build villas that offer views of the Persian Gulf and Abu Dhabi’s skyscrapers.

For this project, Jan De Nul dredged more than 100 million cubic meters of sand in less than two years.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles