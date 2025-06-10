Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Time for the next Conference on Dredging in India

Business development
June 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Once again, the annual Conference on Dredging in India will be held in Mumbai, from September 2-3, 2025.

Photo courtesy of the Indian Infrastructure

According to the organizers, India Infrastructure Publishing, the event will discuss the recent trends and developments in the sector, highlight the experience of key players, and identify unresolved challenges.

The conference will also focus on strategies and solutions to meet future dredging requirements and showcase noteworthy projects, technologies and equipment.

For more info about the event and how to get involved please visit the event website.

