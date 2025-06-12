Grand Haven dredging set for September

Back to overview
Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Michigan Representative Greg VanWoerkom, who represents Grand Haven and neighboring communities, said that a harbor dredging timeline has been set for late 2025.

photo courtesy of gophouse.org

The representative met with officials from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city and other stakeholders today to discuss dredging regulations that would have a disastrous economic impact on the tri-cities area, and Michigan’s shipping industry.

VanWoerkom also said that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has approved the 401 Water Quality Certification for the upper harbor, a big step forward for the community. Officials also stated that the lower portion of the harbor is expected to be certified very soon.

This is a huge relief for the community,” said VanWoerkom.

“A well maintained harbor is critical to our local economy, jobs and shipping industries that keep our unique part of the state booming. I will continue to work with EGLE, the Army Corps, and stakeholders to ensure there are reasonable standards set for dredged material and our ability to use it.”

According to VanWoerkom, the four-week dredging operation will take place in late September through mid-October.

