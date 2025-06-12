Back to overview
Sandpiper dredge arrives at San Elijo Lagoon

Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Nature Collective, the nonprofit organization coordinating the San Elijo Lagoon project, said that the long-awaited Sandpiper dredge arrived at the lagoon last night and will be assembled and launched from the west basin over the next couple of days.

photo courtesy of Nature Collective

Dredging is scheduled to begin over the weekend, with the goal of removing 70,000 cubic yards of sand from the main channel.

The sand will be moved via pipes to the Chart House Restaurant area, using lagoon water to transport it.

Following this, land excavation will occur at Cardiff Beach inlet for four days.

Nature Collective said that their Ambassadors will be available at the Nature Center and Cardiff State Beach inlet periodically throughout the project to answer questions and provide outreach materials.

