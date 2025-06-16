Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure course coming to Asia for the first time

Dredging
June 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The “Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure” course is coming to Asia for the first time in November 2025.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

The primary focus of the course is on achieving dredging projects that not only meet functional requirements but also contribute positively to natural and socio-economic systems.

Participants will gain insights into understanding these systems within the context of dredging and engaging stakeholders throughout project development.

During the course, attendees will learn how to implement the sustainability principles into dredging project practice, through answers to the following questions:

  • What is the role of dredging in the global drive towards more sustainable development?
  • How can water infrastructure be designed and implemented in a more sustainable and resilient way while aligning with the natural and socio-economic systems?
  • How can the potential positive effects of infrastructure development be assessed and stimulated as well as compared with potential negative effects?
  • What equipment and which sediment management options are available today?
  • A brief introduction to the question “What knowledge and tools are available to make sound choices and control the project?”

The “Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure” course will be held at the Holiday Inn Atrium Hotel in Singapore from 18-20 November 2025.

