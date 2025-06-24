Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ocean Ridge beach nourishment project on the way

Beach Nourishment
June 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is seeking interested bidders for a project work that will renourish beaches in Palm Beach County, within the Town of Ocean Ridge.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The sand for the project will be dredged from two offshore borrow areas. The north borrow area is located approximately 0.78 nautical miles from the midpoint of the project fill area. The south borrow area is located approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the midpoint of the project fill area.

The project will place around 500,000 cubic yards of dredged sand to restore 1.4 miles of Ocean Ridge shoreline.

According to the Army Corps, anticipated solicitation issuance date is in mid-August 2025 and the anticipated bid opening date is in mid-September 2025.

